Advertisement

Max Homa rallies to win Fortinet Championship at Silverado

Max Homa celebrates after winning the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow...
Max Homa celebrates after winning the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory Sunday in the season-opening Fortinet Championship.

Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th. The 30-year-old former California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 16th and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 17th. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269. Homa won for the second time this year and the third time on the PGA Tour. He won at Riviera in Los Angeles in February.

McNealy shot a 68 to finish second.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Wyoming Officials: Body found in Wyoming search believed to be Gabrielle Petito
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
Corporal Gregory Campbell
Richmond County deputy passes away from COVID-19
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools offering new quarantine options

Latest News

Georgia fans cheer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida,...
Alcohol banned at beach to discourage Georgia-Florida party
The College Football playoff continues discussion toward a 12-team expansion
Commissioners to share feedback on CFP expansion proposal
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass as South Carolina defensive end...
Dawgs linebacker wants more havoc from No. 2 Georgia defense
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) fends off Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen (18)...
No. 9 Clemson’s offensive attack struggles to find end zone
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, kisses the MVP trophy after...
Batting title races jumbled as MLB season winds down