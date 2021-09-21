Man accused of physically assaulting children in Saluda County
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who has been accused of physically assaulting children.
Jesus Elizondo has been charged with four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
According to reports, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Abney Nursery Road after Elizondo was accused of physically assaulting 4 minor children in his home.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.