Local schools fight to avoid destruction of latest TikTok fad

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County superintendent is speaking out about the TikTok “devious licks challenge” after local students started copying it.

It involves swiping or destroying school property.

It’s led to kids across posting videos of themselves smashing bathroom mirrors or stealing soap dispensers and even turf off football fields.

The challenge went viral this week and is bedeviling principals and school district administrators.

Some schools have even had to shut down restrooms, where much of the damage is occurring.

Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence warns there could be legal consequences for participating in the challenge.

“What the social media challenge does not tell you is that these actions could result in infractions such as larceny and severe vandalism, which could result in students in our alternate education program, restitution payments and charges with law enforcement,” he said.

King Laurence
King Laurence(WRDW)

Columbia County school leaders spoke out against the challenge last week.

TikTok was quick to ban the challenge from its platform.

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

But the challenge has moved on to other venues like Twitter.

So schools across the country are dealing with problems from theft of soap dispensers and even urinals to destroyed floors.

In northeast Kansas, Lawrence High School had to close several bathrooms after students pried soap dispensers off the walls.

And a southern Alabama high school student faces criminal charges after being caught on a surveillance camera stealing a fire extinguisher.

