Local businesses gear up for upcoming Ironman competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As athletes prepare for this course businesses are also gearing up to cash in. Some local businesses hope this boost will help bail them out of a COVID slide. The Downtown Development Authority says 51 new businesses opened during the pandemic now as more events come back they’re finally getting the foot traffic they need.

You know what they say as one door closes another opens.

“A mini Masters,” said Eric Kinlaw, Owner of Bee’s Knees.

As the city takes down the rest of the mini Arts in the Heart Festival they prepare to set up for the Ironman this weekend. The Arts City Festival estimates they had 45 to 60,000 people come through their gates last weekend. A breath of fresh air for restaurants like the Bee’s Knees back open and rebranded since the pandemic.

“It was pretty good to get some eyes on us and some people curious and inquisitive walking in and kinda checking it out and running in and out,” said Kinlaw.

This week more than 3,000 athletes, their families, coaches and fans are expected downtown.

“This is your finish line area, this is your post race area, this is where all the dreams come true,” said Troy Fitzgerald, Ironman Augusta 70.3 Race Director.

Not just for competitors but local businesses, too. According to the Augusta Sports Council Ironman brings in about $5 million in economic impact.

“Honestly like I was just getting giddy the past couple of days because everything was finally coming together. I wasn’t just seeing it through email,” said Fitzgerald.

The Downtown Development Authority says we’re making up for the one million visitors we lost last year.

“Festivals and events are just great exposure for downtown businesses you know folks may have come down for arts in the heart and not specifically gone into a downtown business but it’s free advertisement and folks are going to look at all the news things that have opened in the last year and say to themselves let’s go back down town this year and see what new,” said Margaret Woodard, Executive Director Downtown Development Authority.

“Definitely good to see activity and you know people not from the area coming. I think things are set to really grow and be really good for the community,” said Kinlaw.

Troy with Ironman says they will start setting up for the event Wednesday and to watch out for more bikers on the roads as the athletes start arriving.

