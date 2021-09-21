Advertisement

Local blood bank has critical need of donors, especially Type O

These were the shelves on Sept. 20, 2021, at Shepeard Community Blood Center.
These were the shelves on Sept. 20, 2021, at Shepeard Community Blood Center.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a critical need for Type O donors, Shepeard Community Blood Center plans a series of blood drives in coming days.

Donors are needed to keep the local supply at a healthy level at the blood bank that serves local hospitals.

The center sent out a photo of its shelves that were nearly bare and included no Type O blood.

MORE | Local parents, doctors react to Pfizer COVID vaccine for children

Shepeard has several blood donation opportunities coming up, including:

  • All four donation centers: Augusta, Evans, Aiken, and Dublin are open. Call 706-737-4551 for an appointment or just walk in.
  • Sept. 21, Brentwood School – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sept. 22, Oak Hall at Augusta University – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 23, Grace United Methodist Church, – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 23, mobile blood drive at Children’s Hospital of Georgia – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sept. 24, mobile blood drive at University Hospital – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sept. 25, Aquinas High School – Noon to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 25, LBC Middle School – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sept. 26, HCCU on Washington Road in Evans – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. You can call for an appointment at 706-737-4551.

Center participates in toy drive

The AlexStrong Foundation and Shepeard Community Blood Center are honoring National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September by collecting toys for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

During Thursday’s joint blood drive at the hospital, all presenting donors will receive a special edition Childhood Cancer Awareness T-shirt. Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.

Some of the items the hospital requested include Fisher-Price toys, Hot Wheels sets, Lego sets/Mega blocks, playing cards like Uno, superhero action figures, and Halloween costumes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kenneth Robertson
Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say

Latest News

DHEC calls Pfizer news ‘encouraging’ but says there’s still work to do
DHEC calls Pfizer news ‘encouraging’ but says there’s still work to do
From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
‘We still have to show up every day’: COVID takes toll on 1st responders
I-TEAM: Analyzing local trends for COVID in kids
DHEC calls Pfizer news ‘encouraging’ but says there’s still work to do
DHEC calls Pfizer news ‘encouraging’ but says there’s still work to do