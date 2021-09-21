Local blood bank has critical need of donors, especially Type O

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a critical need for Type O donors, Shepeard Community Blood Center plans a series of blood drives in coming days.

Donors are needed to keep the local supply at a healthy level at the blood bank that serves local hospitals.

The center sent out a photo of its shelves that were nearly bare and included no Type O blood.

Shepeard has several blood donation opportunities coming up, including:

All four donation centers: Augusta, Evans, Aiken, and Dublin are open. Call 706-737-4551 for an appointment or just walk in.

Sept. 21, Brentwood School – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 22, Oak Hall at Augusta University – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, Grace United Methodist Church, – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, mobile blood drive at Children’s Hospital of Georgia – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 24, mobile blood drive at University Hospital – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 25, Aquinas High School – Noon to 4 p.m.

Sept. 25, LBC Middle School – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 26, HCCU on Washington Road in Evans – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. You can call for an appointment at 706-737-4551.

Center participates in toy drive

The AlexStrong Foundation and Shepeard Community Blood Center are honoring National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September by collecting toys for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

During Thursday’s joint blood drive at the hospital, all presenting donors will receive a special edition Childhood Cancer Awareness T-shirt. Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.

Some of the items the hospital requested include Fisher-Price toys, Hot Wheels sets, Lego sets/Mega blocks, playing cards like Uno, superhero action figures, and Halloween costumes.

