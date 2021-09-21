‘Live music, live shows are back’: Bringing life back to Lake Olmstead Stadium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Good times and good music. It’s what you can expect at Lake Olmstead Stadium starting this spring. It’s been sitting empty for years but now this is how the city wants to bring some life back to it. These are the renovation plans for the space to be used for local events, festivals, and concerts. We’re talking some shows as big as Vegas.

“We’re thrilled to be in Augusta on this day and proclaim that live music, live shows, are back. They’re bigger and better and never going to go away,” said Michael Perry, managing partner for C4 Live.

After nearly two years plans are moving forward at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

The Augusta Economic Development Authority is partnering with the company “C-4 Live” to bring a year long series of concerts and festivals. It all will kick off during the Masters where big names like Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw will perform.

“The experience is renowned in the industry is being on par with Vegas style night life experience, and our GA experience is like if you are right there on stage with an artist right in front of you,” he said.

Construction crews are already working at the former GreenJackets stadium. It’s a $1.7 million renovation project funded by C-4 Live. Perry says choosing this location was a must.

“To be embraced my Augusta and get to do it in essentially the first city of music in the state of Georgia I’ve heard Augusta referred to as the second city, and I’ve said I will not refer to it as the second city, I will refer to it as the first city of music in the state of Georgia and that’s what we’re here to accomplish,” said Perry.

Mayor Hardie Davis says this is just another way Augusta can get on the map and grow.

“I think an opportunity to bring live entertainment to our city certainly during Masters week helps bolster the conversation of Augusta being a world class city where people want to come to live learn work and raise families,” he said.

Organizers say outside of concerts, you can expect to see a lot of food and drink options. And some of the money will go to good causes like Golden Harvest Food Bank and James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils.

“We’re going to use our funds for music scholarships for those students who want to come JAMP but parents may have a hard time paying, so we want to make it easy on the parents,” said Deanna Brown Thomas.

The partnership also includes a 10-year agreement to bring shows to the Lake Olmstead Stadium for years to come. The whole renovation project is a four year project but you can expect a lot done come April. Tickets for those Masters week performances go on sale this Friday at noon. You can sign up at https://xpraugusta.com.

