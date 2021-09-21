Advertisement

‘It’s time’: After 15 NBA seasons, guard JJ Redick retires

J.J. Reddick, left, and Shelden Williams, All-American Seniors taken down by LSU's freshman...
J.J. Reddick, left, and Shelden Williams, All-American Seniors taken down by LSU's freshman dominated squad
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams. He spent time with Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas.

He averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games. His 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.

