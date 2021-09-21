Advertisement

Investigators make quick arrest after woman found beaten to death in Screven Co.

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators in Screven County have a suspect in custody after they say a woman was beaten to death. It happened at a motel on U.S. Highway 301 in Screven County just north of the Bulloch County line.

Deputies got the call overnight and quickly called the GBI to help process what they’d found.

Evidence tape marks the room where deputies say Kathern Rebecca Scott had lived for the past three months and where they found her beaten to death. Investigators got a tip of someone with ties to her that was possibly there around the time of her death.

Sheriff Mike Kile says Baxley Police found and arrested Charles Michael Librizzi in connection with the case.

“It was a one on one type crime, individualized crime I guess you could call it. It was one person against another person. And why it happened, Lord only knows,” said Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile.

The sheriff says Librizzi will be brought back to Sylvania and go before a judge for a first appearance hearing as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI office in Statesboro.

