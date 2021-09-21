Investigators find no voting violation by Herschel Walker’s wife

ATLANTA - Georgia election investigators found that U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife did not commit any residency violation by voting in Georgia in the 2020 general election after requesting an absentee ballot be sent to Texas.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office opened an investigation into Julie Blanchard after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that records showed that at the time of last year’s election she was living in Texas.

An investigator on Tuesday told the State Election Board that no violation was found, and the board voted unanimously to dismiss the case.

Officials say Blanchard has a Georgia driver’s license, owns property in Atlanta, has a business in Georgia and pays state income taxes.

Walker, a former University of Georgia and professional football player who grew up in Wrightsville, is a Republican ally of former President Donald Trump.

The former president had been pushing Walker to run for Senate against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. After Walker entered the race, Trump endorsed him.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.