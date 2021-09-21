Improvements coming to Gordon Highway, other thoroughfares

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An improvement project for Gordon Highway is on the move, thanks to a $18.7 million project now underway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The project covers the median barrier, bridges and driving surface.

This combination-contract consists of one Transportation Investment Act project to install a concrete median barrier between Peach Orchard Road and Walton Way, which will replace the existing guardrail.

The median change has been a long time coming.

A design for roadway improvements on Gordon Highway in the late 1980s called for concrete median barriers. However, the concrete barriers were replaced with a metal guardrail.

In the late 1990s, Augusta-Richmond County sought construction of the concrete median barriers, but without necessary funding, the project was dropped. When funding became available through the Transportation Investment Act in 2010, this project was revived.

The current concept is to remove the existing median guardrail and install concrete median barrier with the intent to decrease the need for expensive maintenance to damaged guardrail.

The work will also install decorative lighting.

Like Riverwatch Parkway and John C. Calhoun Expressway, decorative style lighting will be installed along the median barrier and on the outside shoulder at intersections to improve visibility.

An added benefit to the project will be the beautification of another gateway to downtown Augusta.

The project also calls for resurfacing of Gordon Highway.

In conjunction with the safety improvements, the Georgia DOT bridge office allotted funding to rehabilitate four bridges crossing both CSX and Norfolk Southern Railroad lines.

Maintenance will include deck rehabilitation, edge beam and joint replacements, and general structural reinforcements.

Work continues on I-20 around state line

The ongoing Interstate 20 state line improvement project will impact travel lanes during nighttime work periods.

The work will take place between Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta and West Martintown Road in Aiken County.

Construction crews have scheduled Savannah River bridge beam delivery and setting, affecting both travel directions.

Weather permitting, closures will include:

Sept. 25: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

Sept. 27: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

Sept. 29: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

All work dates may be rescheduled as needed.

Monthslong detour planned in Warren County

In a few days, drivers on Georgia Highway 890 in Warren County will face a lengthy detour, allowing two bridge replacements north of Camak.

Gregory Bridge Co. is scheduled to close the highway for projects at Hart Creek and Middle Creek from Sept. 30 until project the complete around March 31, 2022.

This old bridge in Warren County will soon be replaced, (WRDW)

An off-site detour will set until further notice.

Both structures were built in 1957 and posted for load restrictions.

The replacements are designed for higher load capacity and additional width including 6-foot shoulders.

Highway improvements on track in Jefferson County

The final step toward a four-lane U.S. 1 corridor from Wadley to Wrens has advanced with a $47 million construction award to E.R. Snell Contractor.

The contract will cover highway improvements for 6.57 miles from the Wadley Bypass to the Louisville Bypass, including new bridges over the Ogeechee River and Ogeechee Overflow.

On one stretch, the construction will provide four, 12-foot lanes with variable-width depressed grassed medians.

Across the CSRA ...

CSX Railroad said two railroad crossings in Columbia County are being temporarily closed for repairs and upgrades. The closures will begin Sept. 20 and will last two to three days at Old Louisville Road and Gordon Highway and at Lone Oak Lane and Gordon Hwy.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.