How Ironman triathlon will affect traffic this weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ironman 70.3 Augusta organizers have announced information regarding the route and traffic plan for the competition on Sunday.
The triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. with a 1.2-mile swim from the Augusta Riverwalk Marina to The Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg. The cyclists will return to the transition area at The Boathouse to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through downtown Augusta.
Augusta Regional Airport will close two entrances to accommodate the triathlon: the north entrance and the Standard Aero entrance will close around 7 a.m. Sunday. At the intersection of Doug Barnard Parkway and Tobacco Road, the main entrance will remain open for through traffic, but traffic may be held between 8:45 a.m. through 1:45 p.m. to allow race participants to pass.
Elsewhere in Augusta, these areas will be designated no-parking areas from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday:
- Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center parking bays.
- Reynolds Street from East Boundary to Bay Street.
- Eighth Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street.
The bike course will affect these roads at the listed times:
- Gordon Highway from 7:23 to 10:30 a.m.
- Gordon Highway flyover from 7:30 to 10:32 a.m.
- Mike Padgett Highway from 7:30 a.m. to 1:04 p.m.
- Old Waynesboro from 7:40 to 11:48 a.m.
- McDade from 7:44 to 11:12 a.m.
- Brown from 7:49 to 11:25 a.m.
- McCombe from 8:06 to 11:57 a.m.
- Broome from 8:10 a.m. to 12:03 p.m.
- Hephzibah McBean from 8:12 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Horseshoe from 8:21 a.m. to 12:46 p.m.
- 4-H Club from 8:38 a.m. to 1:08 p.m.
- Doug Barnard Parkway to Gordon Highway from 8:41 a.m. to 1:53 p.m.
- Gordon Highway and Taylor from 9:07 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.
- Taylor and Fourth from 9:07 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.
- Watkins and East Boundary from 9:08 a.m. to 2:12 p.m.
- Sand Bar Ferry from 9:09 a.m. to 2:16 p.m.
The run course will affect these roads at the listed times:
- Broad Street east from 13th Street to East Boundary from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Broad St. west from East Boundary to 12th Street from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- East Boundary south from Reynolds Street to Greene Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Greene Street east from East Boundary to 13th Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 13th Street north from Greene Street to Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 12th Street from Broad Street to Jones Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jones Street from 12th Street to 10th Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 10th Street from Jones Street to Reynolds Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Eighth Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Reynolds Street from 10th Street to Bay Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bay Street from Reynolds Street to Reynolds Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
