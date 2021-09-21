How Ironman triathlon will affect traffic this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ironman 70.3 Augusta organizers have announced information regarding the route and traffic plan for the competition on Sunday.

The triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. with a 1.2-mile swim from the Augusta Riverwalk Marina to The Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg. The cyclists will return to the transition area at The Boathouse to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through downtown Augusta.

Augusta Regional Airport will close two entrances to accommodate the triathlon: the north entrance and the Standard Aero entrance will close around 7 a.m. Sunday. At the intersection of Doug Barnard Parkway and Tobacco Road, the main entrance will remain open for through traffic, but traffic may be held between 8:45 a.m. through 1:45 p.m. to allow race participants to pass.

Elsewhere in Augusta, these areas will be designated no-parking areas from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday:

Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center parking bays.

Reynolds Street from East Boundary to Bay Street.

Eighth Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street.

The bike course will affect these roads at the listed times:

Gordon Highway from 7:23 to 10:30 a.m.

Gordon Highway flyover from 7:30 to 10:32 a.m.

Mike Padgett Highway from 7:30 a.m. to 1:04 p.m.

Old Waynesboro from 7:40 to 11:48 a.m.

McDade from 7:44 to 11:12 a.m.

Brown from 7:49 to 11:25 a.m.

McCombe from 8:06 to 11:57 a.m.

Broome from 8:10 a.m. to 12:03 p.m.

Hephzibah McBean from 8:12 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Horseshoe from 8:21 a.m. to 12:46 p.m.

4-H Club from 8:38 a.m. to 1:08 p.m.

Doug Barnard Parkway to Gordon Highway from 8:41 a.m. to 1:53 p.m.

Gordon Highway and Taylor from 9:07 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.

Taylor and Fourth from 9:07 a.m. to 2:09 p.m.

Watkins and East Boundary from 9:08 a.m. to 2:12 p.m.

Sand Bar Ferry from 9:09 a.m. to 2:16 p.m.

The run course will affect these roads at the listed times:

Broad Street east from 13th Street to East Boundary from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broad St. west from East Boundary to 12th Street from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Boundary south from Reynolds Street to Greene Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greene Street east from East Boundary to 13th Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

13th Street north from Greene Street to Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12th Street from Broad Street to Jones Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jones Street from 12th Street to 10th Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10th Street from Jones Street to Reynolds Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eighth Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reynolds Street from 10th Street to Bay Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bay Street from Reynolds Street to Reynolds Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.