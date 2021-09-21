Grant Me Hope | Ayden: ‘I’m looking for a forever home’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 15-year-old Ayden.

“I’m looking for a forever home,” he said.

The future zoologist likes being around and learning about animals, reading, talking to his friends and listening to music (emo rap is his favorite).

He also enjoys playing chess, video games, soccer, pool and curb ball, as well as watching Kevin Hart movies, “Fast & Furious” movies, “Naruto” and Alabama games.

At school, where he earns good grades and science is his favorite subject, Ayden enjoys spending time with his friends.

Ayden needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and the nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his sister, who has been planned for separately.

“It brings me joy every time I talk with her, just to see her smiling face and stuff like that,” Ayden said of his sister.

To inquire about Ayden, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

