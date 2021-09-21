Advertisement

Grant Me Hope | Ayden: ‘I’m looking for a forever home’

By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 15-year-old Ayden.

“I’m looking for a forever home,” he said.

The future zoologist likes being around and learning about animals, reading, talking to his friends and listening to music (emo rap is his favorite).

He also enjoys playing chess, video games, soccer, pool and curb ball, as well as watching Kevin Hart movies, “Fast & Furious” movies, “Naruto” and Alabama games.

At school, where he earns good grades and science is his favorite subject, Ayden enjoys spending time with his friends.

Ayden needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and the nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his sister, who has been planned for separately.

“It brings me joy every time I talk with her, just to see her smiling face and stuff like that,” Ayden said of his sister.

To inquire about Ayden, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kenneth Robertson
Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker

Latest News

trash generic
Augusta residents complain of ongoing trash service issues
trash generic
Augusta residents face trash service problems
Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured...
Tybee Island Police arrest woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Former federal probation officer pleads guilty to lying about supervisory duties