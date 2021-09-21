Advertisement

First-ever hair hospital opens in CSRA to help with COVID hair loss

By Briana Collier
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve talked a lot about all the ways COVID’s impacted our everyday lives. But one effect we haven’t talked much about is hair loss. Many say they’re experiencing hair loss months after recovering. Now there’s a new center opening up to help with hair loss before it’s too late.

“It’s not about the money for me, it’s about helping that individual that has hair loss and thinks they don’t have any hope,” said Beurena Johnson.

When it comes to hair loss, certified trichologist, founder and CEO of Hair Scalp Treatment Centers Beurena Johnson says she’s seen firsthand how hair loss can affect people.

“I got into this industry because I saw my sister lose her hair. It devastated me and it pushed me to do something about it and make a difference,” she said.

Oftentimes she says it’s a problem that doesn’t just go away, in fact, Johnson says the problem will only manifest if not treated properly.

“Many times when you’re losing your hair, the first person that’s going to notice that is your stylist. What happens is it’s not that they don’t want to help you, many times they’re not educated on it so they will ignore it, they will cover it up and they will hope that it will go away,” she said.

Her along with business partner Amber McCray say they offer in-depth testing to really get to the root of the problem; which is why they’re opening the first-ever hair hospital in the CSRA.

“Usually when you have hair loss the problem is underneath that skin layer, but the only way we can target the skin layer is through supplementation, certain types of treatments to stimulate the this cell down here; which I will say the hair papilla,” said Amber McCray, hair loss practitioner.

Now with COVID-19 mutating that too is also causing concern even months after someone has contracted the virus.

“When COVID occurs there’s an imbalance in the body that’s occurring. You’ll experience something called telogen effluvium, which is a general thinning throughout the hair and when that happens that problem will persist until the problem is rectified,” she said.

Though Johnson and McCray say the majority of the people they see for hair loss are mostly African Americans, they still have this message for everyone.

“What I encourage people to do is that if you have hair loss, don’t ignore it,” she said.

The center will be holding a grand opening this Saturday on Executive Drive in Martinez. They will be appointment only. For more information visit their website Hair and Scalp Treatment Centers or their Facebook page.

MORE: | Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kenneth Robertson
Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker

Latest News

hospital generic
Treatments, elective surgeries on hold at AU Health due to overflow of COVID patients
These were the shelves on Sept. 20, 2021, at Shepeard Community Blood Center.
Local blood bank has critical need of donors, especially Type O
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have...
Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.
US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11