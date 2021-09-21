Falcons sign 2-time Pro Bowl P Colquitt to practice squad
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - After a shaky performance by Cameron Nizialek, the Atlanta Falcons have signed 39-year-old punter Dustin Colquitt to their practice squad.
The two-time Pro Bowler spent 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He gives the 0-2 Falcons another option in the punting game after Nizialek had two costly shanks in a loss at Tampa Bay.
Colquitt left the Chiefs after their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2019. Last season, he appeared in five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one game for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.