Falcons sign 2-time Pro Bowl P Colquitt to practice squad

Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) punts the ball during the first half of the NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) punts the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - After a shaky performance by Cameron Nizialek, the Atlanta Falcons have signed 39-year-old punter Dustin Colquitt to their practice squad.

The two-time Pro Bowler spent 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He gives the 0-2 Falcons another option in the punting game after Nizialek had two costly shanks in a loss at Tampa Bay.

Colquitt left the Chiefs after their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2019. Last season, he appeared in five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one game for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

