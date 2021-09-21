Advertisement

DeChambeau downplays feud with Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau holds the trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Championship golf...
Bryson DeChambeau holds the trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Bryson DeChambeau says he’s had some ``great’' conversations with Brooks Koepka and downplayed the notion of any friction between the two heading into the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau, who has largely avoided media interviews for the past several weeks, spoke to reporters Tuesday at Whistling Straits to preview the Ryder Cup.

He says tension between him and Koepka, much of it documented on social media over the past few months, has largely ``been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two.’’

DeChambeau said he had some great conversations with Koepka at the Tour Championship earlier this month, and they had dinner in Wisconsin on Monday ``and it was fine.’’

He said there ``may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.’’

American captain Steve Stricker has also downplayed the feud and said it’s a ``nonissue’' heading into Friday’s matches.

