Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Weather Prediction Center has most of the CSRA under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall leading to flooding issues through Tuesday night. Isolated flooding issues will be possible, mainly for flood prone areas that receive heavy rainfall. Temperatures will stay muggy in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast.

Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected to be possible throughout the day today. Heavy rain could lead to isolated minor flooding issues. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible during the day Wednesday as we stay ahead of a cold front that will push south of the region by Thursday morning. Winds will be out of the southwest Wednesday between 5-10 mph ahead of the front. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A cold front is expected to be south of the region by Thursday morning and it should feel like fall! Low temperatures early Thursday will be down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with low humidity and highs below normal near 80.

Low temperatures early Friday will be down in the mid to low 50s. Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs near 80.

In the tropics we now have Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose. Both systems are expected to stay away from the US and won’t have any impacts here in the CSRA. There is also another area of development just behind T.S. Rose and has a 80% chance at development over the next 5 days.

If this storm were to be named it would be Sam and there would only be 3 names left in the standard 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season List. With just over 2 months left in the Atlantic season it’s looking more and more likely that we could make it to Wanda or move on to a supplementary list. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.