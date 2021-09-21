Advertisement

Commissioners to share feedback on CFP expansion proposal

The College Football playoff continues discussion toward a 12-team expansion
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - The College Football Playoff management committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the feedback members have received from campuses since a 12-team expansion plan was unveiled in June.

The 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director then plan to reconvene early next week in Chicago with the university presidents who make up the CFP’s board of managers. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says Wednesday’s meeting in North Texas will be a chance to work on “reconciling whatever differences there may be among the 11 members of the management committee.”

