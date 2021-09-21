Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man has been charged for wire fraud in a case of scamming Amazon out of nearly $300,000 worth of items, according to Western District of North Carolina court documents.

Documents show that Hudson Hamrick, of Charlotte, engaged in a fraudulent return scheme by ordering at least $290,000 worth of Amazon items that included electronics, guitars, tools, camera equipment and other high-end consumer products. Hamrick then returned a different item, which was cheaper and/or broken to Amazon to obtain credit for the purchase price.

Hamrick allegedly either kept the new item or resold it online. Therefore, he received both the refund from Amazon and the proceeds for selling the item he originally received.

Over the course of the scheme that lasted from October 2016 to 2020, Hamrick was engaged in more than 300 fraudulent transactions and returned more than 270 items, with 250 being materially different in value from the original product he received.

Some of the items included in the scheme were a $3,536 coffee machine, $4,256 IMac and $1,227 Fuji Spray System.

