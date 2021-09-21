Augusta residents complain of ongoing trash service issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some residents are complaining about Augusta trash services either delaying their trash pick up or not even showing up at all. People say the issue started more than a month ago and no matter how many times they email or call they get nothing. We spoke with residents about this ongoing issue and reached out to Meridian Waste Company for answers.

“The garbage that’s out there was last Wednesday they didn’t even pick up last week,” said Norman Booker.

Booker says its been an ongoing issue for eight weeks.

“They’re just not picking up on parts of the road,” he said.

Its no different for many other residents with Meridian Waste.

“It was overflowing we had no place to put the trash,” he said.

Garbage piling up leaving some residents overwhelmed.

“You’re not going to take my money if you don’t pick up my trash. I actually had to take about six or seven bags with me Saturday to a different disposal location,” said Rick Wilson.

Were you able to talk to anyone about the issue?

“No I have yet to get a live person on the phone,” he said.

We also made phone calls and sent out emails and they responded saying they’re goal is to service customers and ensure a healthy community but they’re experiencing labor shortages and supply chain inefficiencies which is affecting their collection schedules.

Some residents like Rick say they understand the issue but the lack of communication and inconsistent scheduling is frustrating.

“You’ve got more answers in three hours than I’ve been able to get in about 30 days,” he said.

He says many residents want to be notified of the issue.

“Just a simple email or phone call is all I’m asking for,” he said.

A issue he hopes is soon resolved.

We also reached out to Meridan Waste about pro rates or refunds and we are still waiting to hear back. As of right now they say if you’re experiencing a delay in service to keep the garbage at the curb until their crews can collect the waste. If the issue is ongoing send them a Customer Service Care Request.

