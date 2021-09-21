Augusta commissioners look to take control of city-owned community centers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are working to take back control of three community centers across the city. For years at least three city-owned centers have been run by private organizations. But now city leaders say they want more oversight and more transparency.

One commissioner called it “The elephant in the room” what to do with the Jamestown Community Center.

This afternoon commissioners voted to bring Jamestown back under city control. But its not just Jamestown, two other community centers are under question because under current agreements commissioners feel there’s too many holes in how money is being spent.

“When I look at the centers and the way that they are currently in operation, we don’t have the type of accountability and transparency we need,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason, District 4.

Transparency for community centers that have left leaders in the dark.

“We pay everything, we get basically nothing back. That’s not a good deal,” he said.

The three centers in question are all city-owned but privately managed as they have been for years. The city pays the utilities on the centers and they have an agreement to get 10 percent of the income in return. But there’s been little oversight to how taxpayer money is being spent on programming in the centers.

“There’s no time to waste. We don’t want a situation that gonna cause us to have egg on our faces which is basically what happen to us,” said Mason.

This conversation comes as Commissioner Sammie Sias faces two federal charges related to allegations against his rule over the Jamestown Community Center. Sias ran the Jamestown for more than 15 years.

Reports show there was about $240,000 in SPLOST funds dedicated to Jamestown, but no financial reports showed how the money was spent or who spent it.

“I don’t believe it should be one mass takeover,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams, District 2.

Augusta Park and Rec are ready to take over the centers with their staff but some commissioners felt taking over all three isn’t needed.

“If that’s the case then we can just conduct a 90 day audit or a 120 day audit cause its not all that complicated to look over the books and stuff,” said Williams.

Commissioners also voted to update the agreement for both Eastview and W.T. Johnson to allow for more transparency.

