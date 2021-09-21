Advertisement

Americans try to win back the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, Steve Stricker hits on the ninth fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. Stricker now gets six captain's picks for his U.S. Ryder Cup team, and qualifying has been extended by one week. The changes announced Wednesday, June 10, 2020, account for golf not being played for three months during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - The biggest event in golf has nothing to do with money. The Ryder Cup returns after being postponed one year by the pandemic. Europe has won nine of the last 12 and will try to win on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012.

The Ryder Cup is at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, and the American team is led by Wisconsin native Steve Stricker.

The Pete Dye design previously hosted three PGA Championships. The LPGA Tour has another 54-hole event, this one by design. The LPGA is in Arkansas. The PGA Tour Champions is at Pebble Beach.

