Advertisement

5 charged in fight at Swainsboro High School football stadium

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five people have been charged in connection with a fight Friday night in the parking lot of the Swainsboro High School football stadium.

Despite initial reports that gunshots were fired, deputies found no evidence of that.

The investigation resulted in the identification of five people, all from Swainsboro, who participated in a fight, according to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | 17-year-old charged with shooting in Augusta

All five have been charged with affray (fight). Three are juveniles and the other two were identified as O’Maury Simmons, 17, and Jamorion Glover, 19, according to deputies.

The investigation included reviews of multiple parking lot camera videos, witness statements and an extensive search of the grounds.

During the offenders’ interviews, there was no mention of a weapon.

Bystander videos were reviewed multiple times and gunfire cannot be detected, deputies said.

There have been no eyewitnesses come forward stating they saw a weapon or witnessed gunfire.

Swainsboro was playing against Dublin that night.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kenneth Robertson
Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say

Latest News

The restrooms at this school were vandalized in the last few weeks, and the viral “devious...
Local schools fight to avoid destruction of latest TikTok fad
Elijah Labord
17-year-old charged with shooting in Augusta
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
2 Harlem schools go on lockdown during search for teenager
This is a rendering of planned renovations at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
Renovated Olmstead Stadium to host Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw in Masters week festival