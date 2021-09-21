2 Harlem schools on lockdown during search for suspect

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem High School and Harlem and Middle School are on a lockdown this morning while officers look for a teenager who made a threat, according to authorities.

A 16-year-old allegedly got into a dispute this morning with his parents and said he had a weapon hidden that he’d use to shoot his parents, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

He was tracked by an ankle monitor he was wearing from previous incidents, authorities said, and was last seen trying to get a ride to Thomson from Pumpkin Center based on witnesses at the gas station, according to authorities.

He was also kicked out of Harlem High School on Monday, authorities said.

He’s described as a white male who’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pound and was wearing orange flip-flops, black shorts, a white T-shirt.

Under deputies’ advisement, the schools were put on lockdown as of 8:45 a.m., Columbia County School System spokeswoman Abbigail Remkus said.

In an abundance of caution, both schools will remain in lockdown, with access both into and out of the building restricted, until deputies advise otherwise.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.