17-year-old charged with shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teen is facing numerous charges for shooting that endangered five victims.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 7 at approximately 8 a.m. at 2019 Third Avenue in Augusta. That’s less than a mile from Jenkins-White Elementary School and the Dogwood Terrace Boys & Girls Club.

Arrest warrants state 17-year-old Elijah Labord fired an unknown make and model firearm that sent bullets into the rooms of five victims.

Labord was charged yesterday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

He was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.