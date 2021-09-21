Advertisement

17-year-old charged with shooting in Augusta

Elijah Labord
Elijah Labord(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teen is facing numerous charges for shooting that endangered five victims.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 7 at approximately 8 a.m. at 2019 Third Avenue in Augusta. That’s less than a mile from Jenkins-White Elementary School and the Dogwood Terrace Boys & Girls Club.

Arrest warrants state 17-year-old Elijah Labord fired an unknown make and model firearm that sent bullets into the rooms of five victims.

Labord was charged yesterday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

He was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

MORE | 2 Harlem schools on lockdown during search for teenager

