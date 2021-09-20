Advertisement

Volunteers come out to fix Phinizy Swamp boardwalks

By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers were out at Phinizy Swamp over the weekend to help restore the area.

They repaired broken and molded boardwalks to make the area safer.

It’s a part of their Swamp Saturday event where they clean up nature trails.

MORE | Augusta, North Augusta volunteers compete in trash cleanup

We spoke to one volunteer who says it’s an opportunity to appreciate nature and give back to the community.

“A lot of people come out here, and everyone uses this boardwalk,” volunteer Everett Russel Payne said. “It’s the main avenue. they all walk across this boardwalk to get to the main facility.”

Everett says it’s important to get young people involved in the project.

Some of the volunteers there over the weekend included a local Boy Scout troop and students from Grovetown High.

