Advertisement

WWII veteran from Thomson receives French Legion of Honor

Louis Graziano archive photo.
Louis Graziano archive photo.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — A 98-year-old World War II veteran who took part in the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge and witnessed the German surrender during the war has been honored by France for his military contributions.

Louis Graziano was given the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony on Friday in Thomson, where he lives.

EARLIER | WWII veteran is a Jack of all trades

Hundreds of friends and family gathered for the ceremony.

The honor has been given to many American World War II veterans, as recognition for the role they played in liberating France from German occupation.

A couple of years ago, News 12 asked him if he thought he was still a hero.

“I don’t know, I don’t think I’m a hero, I just take it as it comes,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Wyoming Officials: Body found in Wyoming search believed to be Gabrielle Petito
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Corporal Gregory Campbell
Richmond County deputy passes away from COVID-19
Shots fired at Swainsboro High School football stadium
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools offering new quarantine options

Latest News

Alex Strong Foundation
‘Thinking of our children ....’: Foundation honoring kids who died from cancer
GILLIG is bringing an electric battery bus to Augusta so residents can try it out.
Take a free ride this week on electric bus that’s visiting Augusta
Dove
Ga. game wardens confiscate 157 illegally hunted doves
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County