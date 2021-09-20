‘We still have to show up every day’: COVID-19 takes toll on local law enforcement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local law enforcement is fighting its own battle against COVID-19. Monday we learned about the death of Deputy John Williams with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office. His sister says he passed over the weekend from COVID-19. Richmond County Corporal Gregory Campbell also passed over the weekend. And Barnwell Police Officer Stephen Jones last week. That makes three local officer deaths in our area in just one week.

This isn’t just a problem here at home but across the whole country. During the first half of 2021 the number one cause of death for law enforcement officers was COVID-19. But it’s not just law enforcement officers. Firefighters and EMTs are all at risk and on the front lines of COVID every day.

They’re always the first to arrive but being the first during COVID, has its consequences.

“It’s hard for me to describe the level of stress this has added to an already stressful career,” said Michael Myers, Gold Cross EMS.

In the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund Report, they found of the 155 line of duty deaths in 2021 the number one cause was COVID-19.

“There’s no way that we cannot have face-to-face contact with people,” he said.

It’s not just police all first responders are feeling the weight of COVID. Across the country and here at home. Just in the last week, three law enforcement officers in the CSRA died from the virus.

John Henry Williams IIII was a 29-year-old deputy in Barnwell. Cpl. Gregory Campbell served 14 years at the Richmond County Detention Center. And former marine Stephen Jones worked with Barnwell police.

“Being this type of job, you’re required to take care of everyone there’s not a way that you can say ‘I don’t want to take care of this person, or this person might have COVID,’” he said.

We reached out to Aiken Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Public Safety, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and none of them keep data on the number of staff vaccinated. Richmond County Fire and sheriff’s office employees are included in the count of all city employees. In early August only 67 percent of city employees were vaccinated.

“Regardless of how stressful this job has become, regardless of things that are going on in reference of COVID, we still have to show up every day and take care of people,” he said.

We reach out to get a recent update on the number of Augusta employees vaccinated but did not hear back. Just like the sheriff’s office, Gold Cross is encouraging all staff to get vaccinated and wear a mask while working.

