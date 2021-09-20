Advertisement

USC Aiken rolls out new degree for Spanish language

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month which makes it the perfect time for USC Aiken to roll out a new degree for the Spanish language. This is the first year the university is offering a Spanish major. There’s also a new program to get more bilinguals out into our workforce.

USC Aiken is expanding its reach by offering a degree in Spanish-English translation and interpretation.

“We thought that this was an important opportunity for Spanish speakers to come to USC Aiken, get credit for a skill they already have and be able to continue on and get a degree in a field that translates directly into the job market,” said Dr. Timothy Ashton, Chair of the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures.

Ashton established the program and says it’s not one you can find at very many universities. He says non-Spanish speakers can enroll, however those who are already familiar with the language can take an oral exam to opt out of a couple required classes at no cost.

“As long as you can demonstrate a high enough level of Spanish and control of the language depends on where you would fall,” he said.

Ashton says anyone interested in learning another language should go for it. He studied Spanish in college and abroad when he went to Spain.

“I guess I’m prove that you can learn a second language in the university and come to control it and it really opened a lot of doors to the world and understanding and seeing the world which is what the university is all about, so it’s been a life-changing experience for me,” he said.

He says through their other programs like studying abroad where more than 90 students have taken part in has shown how important it is to expand their degrees.

“Others have gone on to live in Spain and teach English in Spain, and one was a basketball here in Aiken and got a job playing basketball in Spain, then Mexico, and Argentina, so it really opens the doors to a lot opportunities,” he said.

Dr. Ashton says being bilingual is great when it comes to just about any job. If you want to learn more about the new degree programs, visit: https://www.usca.edu/languages-literatures-and-cultures/academics/major-in-spanish.

MORE: | Local nonprofit celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Wyoming Officials: Body found in Wyoming search believed to be Gabrielle Petito
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Corporal Gregory Campbell
Richmond County deputy passes away from COVID-19
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools offering new quarantine options
From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week

Latest News

I-TEAM: Analyzing local pediatric COVID-19 admission trends as variant spreads
Local parents, doctors react to Pfizer COVID vaccine for children
Spanish textbooks
USC Aiken driving diversity through a new degree
law enforcement officers die from COVID
'We still have to show up every day': COVID-19 takes toll on local law enforcement