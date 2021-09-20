Federal prosecutors, FBI examining Julian Lewis death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI announced today it will be looking into the death of a Screven County man with the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

According to investigators, Georgia State Trooper Jacob Thompson shot Julian Lewis during an attempted traffic stop on a dirt road in Sylvania, Georgia last year.

Thompson was fired from his position and was facing charges for murder and aggravated assault. However, a Screven County grand jury decided not to charge the trooper.

Since then, Lewis’ family has called for a federal investigation.

Earlier today, a 63-mile-long march for justice finished the last remaining miles.

The march started in Sylvania and walked to Savannah with the goal of bringing attention to the lack of charges filed against the officer in Lewis’ death

Starting at 9 a.m. this morning, Julian Lewis’ son walked the 8 miles. Along the trek, marchers stopped by Lewis’ grave. They symbolically gathered dirt from Lewis’ grave to give prosecutors when they make it to Savannah.

This afternoon, the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office announce it will look into the case in consultation with the FBI.

