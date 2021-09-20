Advertisement

Tybee Island Police looking for woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning

Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured...
Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured puppy in the ocean.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Police are looking for a woman who attempted to drown an injured puppy in the ocean because she was concerned she could not pay for its medical care, according to a Facebook post from the department.

On Sunday, September 12, Tybee Police officers responded to the scene on South Beach after reports that people were throwing an injured puppy into the water. The dog’s owner, identified by Tybee Police as Candy Selena Marban, said the puppy had been injured about a week earlier. Marban told police she could not afford medical treatment.

Tybee Police issued a city ordinance citation for Cruelty to Animals to Marban and took the dog into protective custody. The puppy was examined by a veterinarian in Savannah, who decided the injuries were “so severe that the only recourse would be euthanasia,” according to the Facebook post.

Marban has been charged with felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, and Tybee Police detectives have warrants out for her arrest. Anyone with information on the location of Candy Selena Marban is asked to contact Tybee Police Detective TJ LeGuin at (912) 786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County neighborhoods
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kenneth Robertson
Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say

Latest News

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
2 Harlem schools on lockdown during search for suspect
An improvement project is underway for Gordon Highway.
Improvements coming to Gordon Highway, other thoroughfares
Augusta Ironman canceled due to pandemic
How Ironman triathlon will affect traffic this weekend
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 21
A look down Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Lisa Gresci)
Turn down the volume: North Myrtle Beach passes first reading to limit ‘vulgar’ music