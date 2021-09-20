Advertisement

Toddler drowns at lake on Georgia-South Carolina border

Singing Pines Recreation Area, Lake Hartwell
Singing Pines Recreation Area, Lake Hartwell
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler has drown in a lake on the Georgia-South Carolina line.

WYFF-TV reports that the drowning happened Sunday afternoon on Lake Hartwell.

The coroner in Georgia’s Stephens County identified her as 19-month-old Charlotte Elizabeth Scott of Toccoa, Ga.

Emergency management officials say they responded to Tabor Boat Ramp on the South Carolina side of the lake for a reported drowning.

An autopsy was planned by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Wyoming Officials: Body found in Wyoming search believed to be Gabrielle Petito
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Corporal Gregory Campbell
Richmond County deputy passes away from COVID-19
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools offering new quarantine options
From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week

Latest News

I-TEAM: Analyzing local pediatric COVID-19 admission trends as variant spreads
Spanish textbooks
USC Aiken rolls out new degree for Spanish language
Local parents, doctors react to Pfizer COVID vaccine for children
Spanish textbooks
USC Aiken driving diversity through a new degree
law enforcement officers die from COVID
'We still have to show up every day': COVID-19 takes toll on local law enforcement