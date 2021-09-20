Advertisement

‘Thinking of our children ....’: Foundation honoring kids who died from cancer

By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local foundation held an event at the Saint Mary on the Hill Catholic School to honor all children who died from cancer in our area.

The Alex Strong foundation was founded by Chris and Erin Dexter, Alex’s parents. They started the foundation after Alex died from cancer last year.

On Saturday, the foundation honored all of the children who fought a similar battle as Alex. The group held a march, and then a butterfly release.

We spoke with Alex’s parents to find out what the butterflies represented, who said:

“Thinking of our children who have passed and get their angel wings... then like the butterflies, they take off with the wind and it’s the memories you’re left with. And that’s why we have the foundation.”

Chris and Erin say all of the proceeds from the event are going to a bone marrow transplant program in the works at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

