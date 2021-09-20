Advertisement

Take a free ride this week on electric bus that’s visiting Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - GILLIG, a battery-electric bus manufacturer, will demonstrate one of its buses in Augusta this week, and the public is invited to take a free ride.

As the city works to build a robust application for a competitive grant to integrate electric buses into its transit system, GILLIG is among the electric bus manufacturers to show their vehicles to Augusta Transit.

Several others have already brought buses to town.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming bus demonstration:

  • Sept. 21 from 11:53 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Route 6 – Gordon Highway.
  • Sept. 22 from 6:33 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Route 7 – Augusta Mall.
  • Sept. 23 from 6:33 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Route 5 – Washington Road.

GILLIG is a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses that offers a portfolio of clean-energy propulsions including zero-emission battery electric, diesel-electric hybrid, near-zero emission compressed natural gas and clean-diesel.

