Suspect charged with arson, animal cruelty in Emanuel County fire

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Swainsboro man has been arrested and held in jail in connection with a fire that damaged a home and killed two dogs.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Monday that his office’s assistance was requested in investigating an Aug. 28 fire on North Main Street in Swainsboro.

The fire occurred around 1:20 p.m. and caused moderate damage to an 83-year-old, 1,564-square-foot home. Investigators examined the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set, according to King.

“Unfortunately, two dogs perished as a result of the incident,” King said Monday in a statement. “Upon questioning, Mr. Thieu Quoc Vu, 64, confessed to setting the fire and has been charged with Arson in the 1st Degree and Cruelty to Animals.”

King said the suspect is being held in the Emanuel County Jail.

King’s Fire Investigation Unit assisted the Swainsboro Fire and Police Departments with this matter.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.