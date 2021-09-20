Advertisement

Rosario hits for cycle, leads Fried, Braves over Giants 3-0

Atlanta Braves outfielders Eddie Rosario (8), Guillermo Heredia (38) and Adam Duvall celebrate...
Atlanta Braves outfielders Eddie Rosario (8), Guillermo Heredia (38) and Adam Duvall celebrate their victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eddie Rosario became the second Atlanta player in a month to hit for the cycle, Max Fried pitched seven strong innings and the Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 in a matchup of division leaders.

The Braves began the day with a one-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. Atlanta ended a four-game losing streak. The Giants got just four hits and had their lead in the NL West cut to one game by the Dodgers. Rosario, acquired by Atlanta from Cleveland on July 30, hit a double in the second inning and a triple in the third. He homered in the seventh and singled in the ninth.

Freddie Freeman was the last Braves player to hit for the cycle, accomplishing the feat on Aug. 18 at Miami.

