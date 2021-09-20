Redistricting hearings coming to Aiken, Orangeburg counties

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A legislative committee comes to Aiken County on Monday evening for a public hearing on the redistricting process.

South Carolina lawmakers are asking the public to submit proposed maps on new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Lawmakers are using the Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

A Senate subcommittee has approved criteria for drawing the districts, turning aside proposals from Sen. Dick Harpootlian to make districts as equal in population as possible instead of within 5% and to make protecting incumbents the least important priority.

A special House committee will hold redistricting public meetings this week in our region.

An Aiken County meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Aiken Tech amphitheater, Building 700/800, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway.

An Orangeburg meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Orangeburg Tech’s Roquemore Auditorium, Building R, 3250 St. Matthews Road.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.