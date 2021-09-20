Advertisement

Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Police said students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts.

They said parents can meet them there.

