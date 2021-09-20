Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Helping teens cope with pandemic stress

By Richard Rogers
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s hard enough being a teenager these days, without all of the added stressors of dealing with a pandemic.

The mission of the program Resilient Teens is to help young people in a 14-county area learn some coping skills.

Julie Miller is with the Georgia Family Connection and she stopped by to talk with us about the program on One on One with Richard Rogers.

