Advertisement

Oklahoma schedules 1st executions in 6 years

Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago,...
Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago, following series of mishaps.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has scheduled its first executions since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.

Included on the list of seven executions set Monday is Julius Jones, whose case has drawn national attention.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Jones to die on Nov. 18 by lethal injection for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell.

The Edmond businessman was shot to death in front of his family during a carjacking.

The execution was scheduled despite the state parole board’s Sept. 13 recommendation that his death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

Jones has consistently maintained that he is innocent of the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Wyoming Officials: Body found in Wyoming search believed to be Gabrielle Petito
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Corporal Gregory Campbell
Richmond County deputy passes away from COVID-19
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools offering new quarantine options
Shots fired at Swainsboro High School football stadium

Latest News

Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to...
Stocks head for biggest slump since May
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R Kelly prosecutors rest; defense calls on singer’s allies
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire