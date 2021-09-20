Advertisement

No. 6 Clemson uses goal-line stand to hold off Georgia Tech

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) fends off Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen (18)...
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) fends off Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen (18) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and No. 6 Clemson survived a wild finish to escape Georgia Tech with a 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Shipley had two scoring runs of 3 yards, the last coming midway through the fourth quarter as the Tigers needed a goal-line stand in the final seconds to escape close call from the Yellow Jackets in the ACC opener for both teams. Clemson’s defense has not given up a touchdown in its three games this season as its offense continues to search for a successful rhythm.  

The game was delayed nearly two hours just before the half because of the threat of lightning around Memorial Stadium.

