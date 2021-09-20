Advertisement

No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern, 45-10

Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson (20) slips past Georgia Southern corner back Darrell...
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson (20) slips past Georgia Southern corner back Darrell Baker Jr. (14) for a big gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns to lead No. 20 Arkansas to a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern.

Arkansas all but clinched the win on a 91-yard pass from Jefferson to preseason All-SEC wide receiver Treylon Burks with 11:18 left in the third quarter. It gave Arkansas a 38-10 lead. Georgia Southern’s touchdown came on a 76-yard run by quarterback Justin Tomlin. Tomlin was 11-of-23 passing for another 65 yards.

