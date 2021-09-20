Roadway roundup: More I-20 lane closures set to start tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ongoing Interstate 20 state line improvement project will impact travel lanes during nighttime work periods.

The work will take place between Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta and West Martintown Road in Aiken County.

Construction crews have scheduled Savannah River bridge beam delivery and setting, affecting both travel directions.

Weather permitting, closures will include:

Sept. 20: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

Sept. 25: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

Sept. 27: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

Sept. 29: 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane; 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

All work dates may be rescheduled as needed.

Monthslong detour planned in Warren County

In two weeks, drivers on Georgia Highway 890 in Warren County will face a lengthy detour, allowing two bridge replacements north of Camak.

Gregory Bridge Co. is scheduled to close the highway for projects at Hart Creek and Middle Creek from Sept. 30 until project the complete around March 31, 2022.

This old bridge in Warren County will soon be replaced, (WRDW)

An off-site detour will set until further notice.

Both structures were built in 1957 and posted for load restrictions.

The replacements are designed for higher load capacity and additional width including 6-foot shoulders.

Highway improvements on track in Jefferson County

The final step toward a four-lane U.S. 1 corridor from Wadley to Wrens has advanced with a $47 million construction award to E.R. Snell Contractor.

The contract will cover highway improvements for 6.57 miles from the Wadley Bypass to the Louisville Bypass, including new bridges over the Ogeechee River and Ogeechee Overflow.

On one stretch, the construction will provide four, 12-foot lanes with variable-width depressed grassed medians.

Across the CSRA ...

CSX Railroad said two railroad crossings is Columbia County are being temporarily closed for repairs and upgrades. The closures will begin Sept. 20 and will last two to three days at Old Louisville Road and Gordon Highway and at Lone Oak Lane and Gordon Hwy.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

