Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing multiple charges for flashing a handgun at a hospital worker after refusing to follow the hospital’s visitor policy.

The incident reportedly occurred on Aug. 28 when 45-year-old Kenneth Robertson was trying to get into Aiken Regional Medical Center to visit his daughter who had given birth.

The hospital’s visitor policy for the labor & delivery/postpartum department states new mothers are permitted to just one adult visitor.

According to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report, Robertson was told multiple times there was already a visitor present.

After he was denied access to visit, Robertson was asked to leave the premise “several times by multiple employees,” the incident report states. He continued to refuse until a security guard told him to leave and not to come back.

The hospital staff later contacted Robertson via telephone to give him an update on his daughter’s condition. He then returned to the hospital again and got into an altercation with a hospital worker at the ER entrance who, asked Robertson leave due to the visitor policy.

The hospital worker told officers during the altercation, Robertson said “I have something that will stop you next time” as he listed his shirt to display the handgun on his right side in a threatening manner, the incident report reads.

Robertson was pulled back to his car by a family member and left the scene before police arrived.

He was detained on Sunday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was charged with trespassing, aggravated assault in the third degree and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to arrest records.

