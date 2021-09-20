Local parents, doctors react to Pfizer COVID vaccine for children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the next step in vaccinating younger kids. Pfizer announced Monday a lower dose of its COVID vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11. We’re taking a closer look at what a vaccine for kids might look like and what one local doctor says about its safety.

A few weeks from now parents could have a decision to make.

“We’d like to get him vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Rachele Bartlett, Richmond County parent.

“I do not feel like I should put my kids at risk for that,” said Lizzy Wessel, Aiken County parent.

A COVID vaccine has not been approved by the FDA for kids between 5 and 11 but Pfizer says trials show its COVID vaccine is safe and effective.

“It’s really important that we do these trials, we get the data so that we can evaluate the appropriate dose to maximize the efficacy, minimize the side effects,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health.

Pfizer says one-third of a normal dose is just as effective for kids in that age group.

“And that’s really important because you want to maximize the effectiveness of the vaccine, and at the same time limit any safety challenges that might come about,” he said.

The next step is for Pfizer to send data to the FDA to review. Even though the vaccine is not available yet many parents have already made up their minds.

“I don’t pop pills down their throat to make them feel better, I let them naturally, let their body fight it naturally, I think their immune system is way more important than a quick fix,” said Wessel.

“We’ve been anxiously watching all the news on it, and following along, and just waiting for the FDA to give us clearance,” said Bartlett.

Clearance that could be coming soon.

