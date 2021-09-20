Kids can touch trucks, get treats at upcoming local events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two upcoming events will let kids get an up-close look at first-responder vehicles and other fascinating machines.

This coming weekend, Augusta Regional Airport will host the second annual Meet-a-Machine event benefiting Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The family event that provides the public the opportunity to see, touch, and learn about multiple types of vehicles.

These vehicles include emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and more.

The event is designed to raise funds to support the research into the causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatments and cures of childhood cancers.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 near Hangar 1.

Tickets are $5 per adult. Children 12 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flyags.ticketleap.com/meet-a-machine-2021.

Next month in Aiken, the city will host its 19th annual Touch-a-Truck event on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event is an informal chance for children to climb, sit and explore various vehicles at the Odell Weeks Center soccer field, 1700 Whiskey Road.

For a sensory-friendly experience, visit from 9-10 a.m., when there will be limited sounds and lights.

A variety of vehicles will be available for children to enjoy this year, as well as horses from the Aiken Volunteer Mounted Unit.

Families can enjoy a ride on the trackless train before grabbing a snack or treat from food trucks.

Safe Kids Aiken County will offer car-seat checkups and a distracted driving simulation.

Oyster roast to raise money for Child Enrichment

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Child Enrichment and the Exchange Club of Richmond County announce the 2021 Cookin’ for Kids Oyster Roast, presented by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Sept. 25 at Daniel Field Airport.

After a brief hiatus, this year will mark the 30th year of the event, with all proceeds benefiting local child victims of abuse, neglect, abandonment and trafficking who are served by Child Enrichment.

The event will feature all-you-can-eat steamed oysters, non-seafood entrees and sides, and unlimited beer and wine. There will also be live music by The Coveralls, a raffle for an E-Z-GO golf cart (tickets can be purchased online, and winner does not need to be present), and a live auction to include a luxury dove hunt in Argentina.

Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased through Child Enrichment’s website at www.ChildEnrichment.org, on Eventbrite, or by phone at 706-737-4631. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.

Music & Mocktails will help raise funds for foundation

AIKEN, S.C. - A music festival this coming weekend will help raise money for a nonprofit created in memory of a singer/songwriter.

The Music & Mocktails event will be from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Virginia Acres Park, which surrounds the Odell Weeks Activities Center.

The sips, handcrafted mocktails provided by Georgia Routes, will be alcohol-free. The musical line-up will include James McNair, the Kenny George Band, Chris Ndeti and the Mama Says Band and Jack McCarthy Music.

Vendors will include Meadows of Grovetown, Palmetto Bowls, Pot Smokers BBQ, Deez Treats Italian ice and Coach T’s.

This event is presented by Overflow Foundation, started in memory of Phillip Lee Jr, who died by suicide on Sept. 6, 2018. He was a professional singer/songwriter and was very well known in the Aiken/Augusta area.

Visit www.overflow.foundation to learn more.

Oliver Hardy Festival making a comeback

HARLEM, Ga. - After an absence due to the pandemic, the beloved Oliver Hardy Festival will return to Harlem this year.

The Laurel and Hardy Museum announced that the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

There will be a parade, craft and food vendors, entertainment, movie shorts and other activities at the event in the hometown of Oliver Hardy, one-half of the famed duo Laurel and Hardy in the early days of film. Visitors can also go to the museum and see the Laurel and Hardy memorabilia displays as well as learn about the history of Harlem.

Local businesses will be open, as well.

The festival is traditionally held on the first Saturday of October, usually drawing about 30,000 people to the community of about 3,500.

Last year’s event had to be canceled as the nation got accustomed to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aiken Trunk or Treat promises Halloween extravaganza

AIKEN, S.C. - The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Citizens Park 1.

Children 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, can participate in the annual Halloween fun, including trunk or treating, carnival games and music. Concessions will be available for purchase from food vendors, including the Whipped Creamery, Kona Ice, Jerk City and more.

The admission fee is $1 per child and will include candy collecting and tons of fun.

Cash is encouraged for admission fees.

There are also treats for those supplying the candy. The Best Trunker award will be given for the most creatively decorated trunks.

