Hurricane season’s aftermath keeps gas prices from falling here

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the end of summer typically signals cheaper gasoline, fuel prices have stalled or even risen during the past week in the two-state region.

GasBuddy says South Carolina prices are averaging at $2.91 per gallon Monday. That’s 4.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1 per gallon higher than this time a year ago.

Meanwhile, average gas prices in Georgia are about where they were a week ago at $2.97 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s also where they were a month ago, but the price is up nearly a dollar per gallon from where it was a year ago.

Gas prices in Augusta are a little lower than the state average but virtually unchanged from a week ago at $2.95 per gallon.

Elsewhere in the Peach State, gas is running $2.98 per gallon in Atlanta, $2.96 per gallon in Macon and $3.07 in Savannah.

Across the country, GasBuddy says the average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week and is averaging $3.18 per gallon Monday.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated. The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s chief of petroleum analysis.

