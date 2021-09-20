Advertisement

Georgia reaps $2.2B surplus even after rainy day fund fills

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol (WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - Georgia has more money in the bank than ever before. Figures released Monday show the state ended the 2021 budget year with a nearly $2.2 billion surplus.

That’s even after the state’s rainy day fund was filled to the legal limit of $4.3 billion.

The bulging accounts could let lawmakers spend more or cut taxes in the 2022 election year session.

MORE | Hurricane season’s aftermath keeps gas prices from falling here

However, lawmakers can’t spend more than Gov. Brian Kemp allows.

Among possible uses for the money could be bolstering state employee retirement funds, restoring money to K-12 schools and raising teacher pay.

Some Republicans also want to cut state income taxes.

August net tax revenues up 12.7%

The announcement of the surplus comes on the heels of news that Georgia’s August net tax collections totaled nearly $2.13 billion, for an increase of $240 million, or 12.7 percent, compared to August 2020, when net tax collections totaled almost $1.89 billion.

Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $4.28 billion, for an increase of $248.7 million, or 6.2 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2021 after two months.

The changes within the following tax categories account for August’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual income tax: Collections during the month approached $1.11 billion, up from $970.3 million in August 2020, for an increase of roughly $134.8 million, or 13.9 percent.

Sales and use tax: Collections increased by $180.8 million, or 15.9 percent, up from a total of nearly $1.14 billion in Fiscal Year 2021.

Corporate income tax: Collections totaled $2.1 million for a decrease of $9.2 million, or down 81.3 percent, compared to August of Fiscal Year 2021.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:

Motor fuel taxes: Collections for the month increased by $19.2 million, or 12.6 percent, compared to August 2020 when Motor Fuel Tax collections totaled $152.2 million.

Motor vehicle tag and title fees: Collections in August increased by $3.6 million, or 11.7 percent, compared to last year, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections totaled nearly $69.1 million, for an increase of $8.4 million, or 13.8 percent, compared to Fiscal Year 2021.

