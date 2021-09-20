Ga. game wardens confiscate 157 illegally hunted doves

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wildlife officials say game wardens confiscated 157 doves from an illegal hunt in the southeast part of the state.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday that the doves had being hunted at an illegally baited field in Tattnall County.

WMAZ-TV reports that it’s illegal in Georgia to bait a field in order to the lure doves or to knowingly hunt on one.

Hunters who are found guilty face fines of up to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.

