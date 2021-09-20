Advertisement

Darnold throws 2 TDs, Panthers D dominates Saints 26-7

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New Orleans Saints during the...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina defense turned in another strong performance in a 26-7 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Darnold improved to 2-0 as the starter, connecting on TDs to Brandon Zylstra and D.J. Moore as Carolina jumped out to a 17-0 lead by outgaining the Saints 274-65 in the first half. Christian McCaffrey added 137 yards from scrimmage and scored his first touchdown of the season as the Panthers defeated the Saints for only the second time in the past 10 tries.

Jameis Winston, who threw five TD passes in a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, was held to 111 yards passing, intercepted twice and sacked four times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Corporal Gregory Campbell
Richmond County Deputy passes away from Covid-19
Shots fired at Swainsboro High School football stadium
Survey for parents about time missed
Schools release COVID totals in Richmond, Columbia counties
Sumyung Ho Night Club
Augusta city leader reacts to downtown nightclub shooting

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) returns an interception on a pass by Atlanta...
Brady has 276 yards, 5 TDs; Buccaneers rout Falcons 48-25
Atlanta Braves outfielders Eddie Rosario (8), Guillermo Heredia (38) and Adam Duvall celebrate...
Rosario hits for cycle, leads Fried, Braves over Giants 3-0
Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Ohio State slip; Penn State jumps to 6th
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson (20) slips past Georgia Southern corner back Darrell...
No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern, 45-10