Daniels, UGa defense lead No. 2 Dawgs past S Carolina 40-13

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass as South Carolina defensive end...
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass as South Carolina defensive end Jordan Strachan (7) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 2 Georgia has romped to another dominating win with a 40-13 blowout of South Carolina.

JT Daniels returned to the lineup and threw for 303 yards with three touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ fearsome defense nearly made it three straight games without allowing a TD, finally giving up its first of the season with just under 11 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season in their first SEC game.

South Carolina drops to 2-1 in its conference opener, though the Gamecocks could take a degree of satisfaction from Luke Doty’s 36-yard TD pass to Josh Vann.

